Africa Basketball Festival: University of Ghana Clashes with Accra Technical University

Basketball of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The stage is set for an unparalleled display of athleticism and school pride as University of Ghana and Accra Technical University, two rivals, prepare to face off in a highly anticipated basketball clash at the 2023 Africa Basketball Festival from Friday 15- Sunday 17th December at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.



This matchup is not just a game; it's a storied rivalry steeped in tradition, and fans are gearing up for an electrifying showdown that promises to be a highlight of the festival.



The historic rivalry between University of Ghana and Accra Technical University stems from their previous clashes in the UPAC Basketball Championship, characterized by intense competition, nail-biting finishes, and a fierce determination to claim bragging rights.



This upcoming game is no exception, as both teams enter with impressive records, setting the stage for a battle of skill, strategy, and sheer determination.



The excitement surrounding this matchup has reached a fever pitch, with fans from both universities eagerly anticipating a clash that transcends the boundaries of sport. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with the roar of the crowd echoing through the arena as students, alumni, and supporters rally behind their respective teams.



"This game is more than just a competition; it's a celebration of the rich tradition and spirited rivalry between our two universities," said Dr. Bello Bella Bitigu. "We have looked forward to the return of this clash, and we can't wait to see our talented student-athletes leave it all on the court in the pursuit of victory. This is another victory for University of Ghana".



Mr. Martin Amoamah, Dean of Students Affairs at Accra Technical University, who has witnessed all previous five (5) encounters, believes this match offers the team an opportunity to teach University of Ghana a lesson. “After losing painfully to University of Ghana in our last three encounters on their home court, we believe playing on a neutral ground now will produce completely different results. We will bus equal number of fans to the venue so University of Ghana will not have crowd advantage” he said.



The game is not only a showcase of basketball prowess but also a symbol of the camaraderie and sportsmanship that define university athletics. Both universities encourage fans to display their school spirit responsibly and respectfully, creating an atmosphere that celebrates the essence of friendly competition.



This basketball showdown is poised to be a spectacle for the ages, reminding everyone that when two rivals collide, the stakes are higher, the cheers are louder, and the memories are everlasting.



Accra Technical University is a renowned institution committed to academic excellence and a proud tradition of athletic achievement. With a focus on fostering well-rounded individuals, the university's athletic programs contribute to a vibrant campus life and a strong sense of community.



University of Ghana is a distinguished institution with a legacy of academic distinction and a storied history in collegiate athletics. The university takes pride in its commitment to excellence, both in the classroom and on the field, fostering a sense of pride among students, alumni, and supporters.



Tickets for the festival are available through *713*33*80# on all networks. Follow @RealABF on socials for updates on teams’ preparation and all relevant details. Contact organizers via ritesportsgh@gmail.com.



The Africa Basketball Festival is organized by RITE Sports in partnership with Beyond The Return Office and Ghana Basketball Association.