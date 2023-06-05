Africa Armwrestling Championship gets support from Ghana Gas, Dzata Cement, others

Bodybuilding of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: armwrestlingghana.com

The 12th edition of the Africa Armwrestling Championship scheduled to be held in Accra later this month has received corporate support from three outstanding organizations.



Adamus Resources Limited, a Ghanaian-owned mining company presented an undisclosed cheque to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), towards the event that brings together the best pullers on the continent.



Ms Angela List, the Chief Executive Officer of Adamus expressed her delight in supporting the event and said the gesture formed part of her company’s corporate social responsibility to develop and promote sports especially the ones that receive less funding both locally and internationally.



The LOC also received financial support from indigenous cement manufacturing company, Dzata Cement to assist the LOC in hosting a successful championship.



The CEO, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, commended the federation on how far they have developed and promoted the sport in the last years.



He wished the Armwrestling leadership well in hosting a successful event and hoped for a host and win championship for Team Ghana.



Ghana National Gas Company, popularly referred to as Ghana Gas, known for hugely supporting sports development and promotion, also has come good to aid the Ghana Armwrestling Federation getting Accra ready for Africa to host the rest of Africa.

Dr K.D. Asante, the CEO of Ghana Gas, a former athlete and the President of Ghana Hockey applauded the federation for the challenge to host the rest of Africa.



He said, hosting Africa is expensive but it helps grow the sport, encourage participation, improve equipment and infrastructure and thus called on Ghana to support Armwrestling.



The LOC Chairman, Mr Adjei Sowah on behalf of his committee and the Ghana Armwrestling Federation expressed his profound gratitude to the Adamus Resources, Dzata Cement and Ghana Gas for coming on board to support them.



He assured them of Ghana hosting an eventful championship by utilizing the funds received for their intended purposes.



He appealed to other corporate institutions to emulate the above-mentioned organisations for Ghana to warmly receive Africa by visiting the LOC’s secretariate located in the MIKADDO Plaza next to Kama Industries and Vaniado at Labone.



The 12th edition of the Africa Armwrestling Championship will take place between June 21-25, 2023 at the GNAT Hall in Accra is being organized by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation with technical support from the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) and the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).



The Africa Armwrestling Championship is a qualifier to the World Combat Games, World Armwrestling Championship and the 2024 Africa Games.



Over 300 athletes and officials from the continent are expected in the country within the period to battle for honours and supremacy.