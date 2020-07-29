Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Afful and Mensah's Columbus Crew eliminated from MLS is Back tourney

Afful in action for his club

Ghanaian duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah's Columbus Crew have been kicked out of the MLS is Back tournament after losing on penalties to Minnesota United.



The game had ended 1-1 in regulation time, after American born Ghanaian Gyasi Zardes had pulled level for the Black and Golds with ten minutes left.



The Loons started the game brightly, getting an early lead through Robin Lodin the 18th minute.



But Crew fought back hard in the second half to snatch a late equalizer.



Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller was the hero of the day after saving two penalties to see his side go through at the expense of Columbus Crew.



Afful and Mensah lasted the entire duration, but they were unlucky after an excellent group stages.



Robin Lod's goal was the first conceded by a resolute Crew defence at the tournament.

