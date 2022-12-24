Afena Gyan will recapture his goal scoring form soon - Agent tells Ghanaians

Sports News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Oliver Arthur, the agent of Black Stars forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, has assured Ghanaians that the youngster will rediscover his goal-scoring form soon.



The 19-year-old has struggled to find the back of the net following his move to Cremonese during the summer transfer from Italian giants AS Roma.



Felix Afena-Gyan has played eight times in all competitions and has netted one goal.



However, his agent insists he’s got lots of quality to blossom.



“I still believe that we will come back strong,” Arthur exclusively told JoySports.



“The boy understands, we all know where we are and the boy agreed on the move to Cremonese and we are still together and we still believe the boy will get back to his form,” he added.



The promising forward was part of the Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar, in a game he scored and assisted before facing Central African Republic.



However, Afena Gyan was left out of Ghana's squad for the just-ended 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite playing a vital role against Nigeria during the playoff games in March.



He will hope to return to the squad for the qualifiers next year against Angola.