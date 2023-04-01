Afena-Gyan's mother allegedly sends message to radio station over son’s Black Stars snub

Sports News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felix Afena-Gyan's mother, Juliet Adubea has reportedly spoken about his son's current standing in the Ghana national team after rejecting the Black Meteors call-up for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Felix Afena-Gyan has been trending in the last couple of days after turning down an invitation from Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko for the double header qualifiers against Algeria.



The decision of the Cremonese striker has divided opinions in the Ghanaian football space as some believe that he made the right decision because the country didn't treat him well by dropping him from the World Cup squad.



However, others believe that he was not in the right form for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and have criticized his decision to reject the U-23 call-up.



While the subject was being discussed on Kumasi-based Sompa FM, Juliet Adubea sent a message to the host urging the public to appreciate what her son had done for the country.



"A message has come and I'm very surprised. This is coming from Juliet Afena-Gyan, the mother of Felix Afena Gyan, and its reads 'let's try at least to be grateful for what the boy did for Ghana," the host read in the video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



Felix Afena-Gyan since making his debut against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff first leg in Kumasi has scored a goal in 7 games for the Black Stars.







JE/KPE