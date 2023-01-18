Afena-Gyan reacts after scoring the winner in Cremonese’s win over Napoli

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan has reacted after scoring the winner for U.S Cremonese to progress to the stage of the Coppa Italia ahead of SSC Napoli.



The 19-year-old climbed off the bench in the 65th minute to level up for Cremonese in the game when Napoli was on the verge of victory.



Afena-Gyan scored a header in the 87th minute to take the game to extra time. The goal was the Ghanaian’s second goal since joining the club from Roma.



The striker scored the winner for Cremonese on penalty shootouts to advance to the next round.



After the game, Afena-Gyan took to social media to celebrate his goal and also congratulate Cremonese on their feat.



“A fantastic team effort tonight. Congratulations @USCremonese for qualifying for the next stage of the #CoppaItalia. If we believe, we can achieve,” Afena-Gyan tweeted.



Cremonese will take on Afena-Gyan’s former side AS Roma in their next game in the Coppa Italia.





