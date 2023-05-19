Afena Gyan, four other Black Stars players who underperformed in the major European Leagues

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

The 2022/2023 season is coming to an end, and like many past seasons, some players had remarkable campaigns while others had forgettable ones.



Those that had outstanding performances will look back and wish for more of the same subsequent seasons, while others will remember this season as one of the worst of their careers.



There are numerous elements that contribute to players having a bad campaign. For example, injuries and the club's performance have a significant impact on how a player's season unfolds. It is only a few times that players shine amidst their club's struggle.



Similarly, some Black Stars players were unlucky to have suffered several or long-term injuries this season, while others, who did not face injury concerns, really struggled to rediscover their spark and rhythm as a result of their team's challenges.





Mohammed Salisu



Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu had a season to forget. His campaign was bundled with consistent injuries and could not match up to the superb season he had in the previous year.



Ultimately, his club has suffered a demotion from the top flight. His one positive pick from the campaign is his performance for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.



Andre Ayew



Andre Ayew half season at Nottingham Forest turned out to be a challenging one. He joined the side on loan from Al-Sadd and has been struggling for game time.



The 33 years has played 12 matches, he has come from the bench 11 times out of those. He has played a total of 306 minutes with two matches left to end the season.





Daniel Amartey



Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey has been underwhelming season in comparison to last season.



He has started 17 out of 20 games in the Premier League this season, five less than he did last season in 28 games.



Amartey had 8 interceptions this season, 70 clearances, 108 recoveries, 5 clean sheets, and 58 duels won this season. Whereas last season he had 21 interceptions, 91 clearances, 145 recoveries, won 73 duels, and kept five clean sheets.



Felix Afena



Cremonese striker, Felix Afena Gyan has had a challenging full debut season in the Serie A.



He joined the Cremonese from Roma in the summer for a transfer fee of 6 million Euros with 3 million Euros in add-ons.



Gyan has struggled with playing time.



He has not had much playing time, however, with the few he's had he has not been able to live up to expectations. With three games to end the season, Gyan has started only 8 starts out of the 22 matches he has played in Serie A.



He has played a total of 27 matches in all competitions scoring two goals - both in Coppa Italia.



Elisha Owusu



Axxure midfielder, Elisha Owusu has spent virtually his whole season nursing an injury.



He had a tough start to the campaign at Genk in the Belgian top flight before securing a move to Ligue 1 side Auxerre.



He has played a total of 16 games in all competitions. The midfielder is yet to make his debut for Auxurre since his move in January.



His best moment of the campaign came when he played for the Black Stars in a pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland.





