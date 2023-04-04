Afena-Gyan delivers better performances than many top Black Stars players - Uncle

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Abrefa Gyan, the uncle of Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan, has defended his nephew's selection for the Black Stars despite his limited playing time at Cremonese.



Afena-Gyan was left out of the final World Cup squad in Qatar and was also excluded from the squad list for the recent international break in March by new manager Chris Hughton.



It is reported that the player is unhappy with the situation and even rejected a call-up by Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko. However, Gyan argues that his nephew's playing time at his club should not matter as he always delivers when called upon for the national team.



"He wasn't playing much at Cremonese, but it was the little he displayed when given the opportunity that compelled authorities to bring him into the Black Stars," Gyan told Pure FM.



"There are many players who play regularly and perform well for their clubs but underperform for the national team. Unlike the boy, even with little playing time at his club, he always delivers when called upon."



Gyan also cited his nephew's experience with Roma, where he also had limited playing time but was still selected for the national team due to his impressive performances.