AfPC prez Samson Deen wins 2023 meritorious award at 48th SWAG Awards

Other Sports of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: African Paralympic Committee (AfPC)

The president of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC) and the National Paralympic Committee - Ghana (NPC - Ghana), Samson Deen, has been awarded the West Africa Nations Meritorious Award at the 2023 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards.



The Awards ceremony which was the 48th edition came off at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, January 12, 2024, where the AfPC President was honoured together with some other top journalists who were also awarded for their impressive contributions towards sports in the just ended year.



Samson Deen in the year 2023 contributed hugely towards the growth of para-sports in Ghana and Africa. He’s been acknowledged for ensuring the organization of the first-ever Paralympic Games which was hosted by his native country Ghana in September 2023.



He replaced Leonel da Rocha Pinto of Angola, who had been president of the African Paralympic Committee for 13 years.



At the 48th SWAG Awards, Multimedia Group’s ace journalist, Gary Al-Smith was adjudged the best journalist of the year 2023.



With Ghana set to host the 13" African Games in March 2024, Mr Deen's experience and influence will be crucial to the Sports fraternity as his role as part of the organizational team could help host successful games.