Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Ghana Sports Online

Adwoa Bayor reveals most bitter moment as Black Queens player

Former Black Queens captain Adwoa Bayor


Former Black Queens captain Adwoa Bayor is yet to get over the team’s painful defeat to Nigeria in the 2004 Olympic Games qualifier.

Ghana missed out on a place to the multi-sport competition in Athens sixteen years ago following a defeat to their bitter rivals.

The Black Queens after securing a 1-1 draw away in Nigeria in the first leg were expected to capitalize on home advantage to seal qualification for the first time.

However the team blew away a huge opportunity to make their maiden appearance after losing 3-2 on penalties in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Bayor, who was in action for the Queens laments over the bitter defeat to Africa’s most successful team.

“It was this game (against Nigeria), I wouldn’t like to watch it, I couldn’t eat for about a week,” she said on GTV Sports plus.

“The whole nation was behind us and it was a big opportunity for us to make it for the first time.

“We had the advantage after Mamunatu saved two penalty kicks but unfortunately we couldn’t capitalize on that.

“It was a very sad moment for all the players and for me I will say it is the most painful defeat suffered during my time with the team.”

Three years later, Bayor led Ghana to a third successive World Cup appearance as captain after the team made it to the 2007 edition in Canada.

