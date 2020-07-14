Adwoa Bayor reveals most bitter moment as Black Queens player

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Source: Ghana Sports Online
Former Black Queens captain Adwoa Bayor is yet to get over the team’s painful defeat to Nigeria in the 2004 Olympic Games qualifier.
Ghana missed out on a place to the multi-sport competition in Athens sixteen years ago following a defeat to their bitter rivals.
The Black Queens after securing a 1-1 draw away in Nigeria in the first leg were expected to capitalize on home advantage to seal qualification for the first time.
However the team blew away a huge opportunity to make their maiden appearance after losing 3-2 on penalties in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
Bayor, who was in action for the Queens laments over the bitter defeat to Africa’s most successful team.
“It was this game (against Nigeria), I wouldn’t like to watch it, I couldn’t eat for about a week,” she said on GTV Sports plus.
“The whole nation was behind us and it was a big opportunity for us to make it for the first time.
“We had the advantage after Mamunatu saved two penalty kicks but unfortunately we couldn’t capitalize on that.
“It was a very sad moment for all the players and for me I will say it is the most painful defeat suffered during my time with the team.”
Three years later, Bayor led Ghana to a third successive World Cup appearance as captain after the team made it to the 2007 edition in Canada.
