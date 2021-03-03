Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Aduana’s Farouk Adams to be arraigned before court Wednesday

Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams is set to be arraigned in court tomorrow after news broke he knocked down a policeman and absconded.



This was made known to the public by the Divisional Commander of Dormaa Ahenkro police, C/Supt. Anthony Appiah in an interview with 3Sports.



According to him, the incident occurred between Wamfie and Asuotiano on Monday evening, March 1.



“We had an incident, a policeman who was on duty was sent to town while he was driving in a motorbike and an unknown vehicle knocked him down and absconded.



“A search was conducted but he was not found till this morning around 7:00AM when he was found between Wamfie and Asuotiano.



“He was found dead with a motorbike beside him, the body was picked and sent to the morgue.



“The police tried to gather information to see how best they can arrest the supposed driver who actually did that act.”



The victim, Constable Amos Maatey Niganoko was riding a motorbike when an unknown vehicle knocked him down and absconded.



Farouk Adams was apprehended by the police on Tuesday through the testimony of two local informants.



He is yet to be charged by the police.



“He is now in the grips of Wamfie Police Station and he may be arraigned before court tomorrow, investigations are still ongoing and we have to gather more information from the incident that happened in order to charge him,” he told 3Sports.



Farouk Adams has played in 10 of Aduana’s league games this season.