Aduana's Caleb Amankwaah set sights on playing for Asante Kotoko

Caleb Amankwaah, Aduana Stars defender

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwaah, has set his sights on joining Kumasi Asante Kotoko with his contract left with four months to expire.



The lanky defender is nearing the end of his Aduana stay as the contract signed in 2018 will expire in December 2020.



Caleb Amankwaah was bought by Aduana from WAFA to help push their African cup campaign in 2018. He helped the Ogya boys reach the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup but it appears he is looking for a way out of Dormaa.



While signing for Aduana Stars in 2018, Asante Kotoko was interested in his services but now desire was shown by the porcupine warriors.



Per reports, the player has set his sights on joining Kotoko should his Aduana Stars contract expire in four months. His versatility will be welcomed at Kotoko as he is adept at playing at centre back and at right full-back with Augustine Sefah seemingly on his way out of Kotoko.





