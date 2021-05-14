Aduana midfielder Sam Adams wins MOTM after brace in comeback win against Olympics

Soccer News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Sam Adams’ goals ensured Aduana Stars secured a comeback win against Great Olympics and was rewarded with the man of the match award.



The gifted midfielder was in inspired form, scoring a brace as Aduana Stars won 3-2 at the Accra Sports stadium on Thursday night.



Olympics looked on course for victory with a two-goal lead.



Adams halved the deficit and then scored the winner in the 90th minute after attacker Bright Adjei had equalised.



The win means Aduana Stars have completed the double over Olympics after a 2-1 first-round victory.



