Aduana Stars will still win the league and FA cup - W.O. Tandoh after stadium ban

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars assistant coach W.O. Tandoh says his outfit will emerge as champions in both the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup regardless of the stadium ban.



The Ghana FA temporarily banned the home grounds of the two-time Ghana Premier League champions, after an unfortunate incident occurred, which led to the attack of Tamale City’s team bus, following the matchday 25 fixture against Aduana FC.



The Executive Council of the GFA handed down the ban as an immediate response to the incident.



However, W.O. Tandoh has criticized the decision made by the country’s football governing body for being biased in their dealings.



According to Tandoh, his outfit can still win the league and the FA Cup despite being banned from playing at their favorite home ground.



As per audio aired on Angel FM, Tandoh said, “I condemned whatever happened after the game but truth is told, the incident happened outside the stadium. What did the 90 police personal we brought to the stadium to protect Tamale City upon their request do?



“In the first leg in Tamale, a lot of things happened there, Tamale City did the same thing to us. Let's call a spade a spade, the FA should not listen to one side”



“Were they (FA) asleep when such an incident happened in Tamale? Personally, I have called the General Secretary and the President of the FA but they are responding to my calls, they should not destroy the game for us. Mark my words, am not speaking for Aduana but then, I am an employee of Aduana, the FA should sit up”



“Those who took the decision against Aduana did not help our game, the bring back the love tag was not executed here, what did they do when Tamale City did the same thing to Aduana, even biting a players’ finger on the field of play”



“Even if we play our games at their bath rooms, Aduana Stars will win the league. Again, if they like they should let us play at guest house we will also win the FA Cup, I emphasized”



Aduana FC required a penalty in the 90+10 minute of their last game to win 1-0 and extend their lead at the top of the standings to 44 points, which is three points ahead of Bechem United in second place.