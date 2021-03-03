Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Aduana Stars to plead with court to grant defender Farouk Adam bail

Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams

The legal team of Aduana Stars Football Club has revealed it will plead with the Sunyani High court today to grant its defender Farouk Adam who was involved in an accident which led to the death of a Police Officer bail.



The player was apprehended by the police Tuesday, March 3, 2021 after he was involved in a hit and run incident.



Farouk who has admitted to accidentally hitting the police officer with his car was arraigned before the Sunyani High Court Wednesday.



Speaking to Starr Sports, the Spokesperson of Aduana Stars Evans Oppong said Farouk looks unhealthy and needs treatment.



“Some of our officials, who were at the police station earlier, spoke with Farouk and in fact, he looks disappointed, sad, and speechless. He is very down.”



He went on “as for the accident, he has admitted he accidentally hit the police officer but what really caused it is the court that will determine it. As a club, we shall arrange a lawyer for him to defend the issue. Our legal team will try to please the court today that Farouk is also injured and needs medical attention. So we will plead with the court to grant him bail for him to receive medical treatment so that in the next court sitting he will appear healthy.”



Farouk Adam has played in ten of Aduana’s league games this season.



His contract with the club expired in January but was subsequently extended for another year, in February.