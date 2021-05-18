Aduana Stars title hopes still alive - Derick Boateng

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana Premier League new boy Derick Afeson Boateng is optimistic Aduana Stars’ quest of winning the league for the third time is still alive after their fantastic display in their last three games.



The 20-year-old who is playing for the first time in the GPL believes the Ogya Boys are peaking at the right time in their fight for the title.



The two-time Premier League winners have been flawless in their last three games, beating Berekum Chelsea, Great Olympics and Medeama SC in the process.



Scoring six goals and conceding only two in their last three games, the young defender is very hopeful they are back on track to reclaim their lost glory.



“We have nine matches to go and that offers us a great opportunity of reclaiming the title.



“I am playing in the Premier League for the first time but I am enjoying it because the coach has a lot of confidence in me.



“Playing me at center back, we have conceded just two goals in our last three games while scoring 6.



“Our strikers are really fighting so we also have to keep it tight at the back to make sure we win the league.



“Now, people will take us seriously,” he told footballmadeinghana.com



Afeson, who joined the side during the second transfer window has been stupendous for Aduana Stars, forming a defensive pillar at the back to ensure they concede less.



In the last six games played with Afeson at the back, Aduana have conceded just 5 goals and have scored 9 in the process.



The promising youngster is a player to watch considering his aggressive display and timely clearances at the back for Aduana Stars.