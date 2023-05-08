Aduana Stars supporter allegedly pours urine on Karela United

Sports News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

According to Karela United an unidentified Aduana Stars supporter who posed as a security man poured urine on their coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko.



Karela United is playing Aduana Stars in a match week 30 fixture at the NAB I Park in Dormaa.



Aduana Stars are the league leaders while Karela United is aiming to get a positive result to stay out of the relegation zone.



Karela United took to their official Facebook page to make the disturbing allegation on Monday afternoon.



Hooliganism in the Ghana Premier League went down but has reared its ugly head again as the top flight moves to the closing stages.



Recently Ghana FA fined Aduana Stars GHc20,000 after being found guilty of misconduct in their betPawa Premier League Matchweek 25 against Tamale City FC at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.



According to the decision, an amount of GHc10,000 will be paid to Tamale City FC for the repair of the Club's bus which was damaged as a result of the conduct of some supporters of Aduana FC.