Aduana Stars slapped with GH₵20,000 fine over misconduct in game against Tamale City

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a decision on the alleged misconduct displayed by Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League match against Tamale City FC.



In a communique from the Ghana FA, it said a fine of GHS20,000 has been imposed on the league leaders.



“The GFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a fine of GHc20,000 on Aduana FC after being found guilty of misconduct in their betPawa Premier League Matchweek 25 against Tamale City FC at the Nana Agyeman Badu park,” parts of the Ghana FA communique on Friday said.



The communique continued, “According to the decision, an amount of GHc10,000 will be paid to Tamale City FC for the repair of the Club's bus which was damaged as a result of the conduct of some supporters of Aduana FC.”



Meanwhile, a one-match ban had also been placed on Aduana FC by the Disciplinary Committee which is deemed to have been served by the Club on Matchday 26.



The communique on the website of the GFA added that Aduana Stars and its supporters have been warned that future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.