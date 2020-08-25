Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Aduana Stars set sights on Ibrahim Osman as Yahaya Mohammed replacement

Aduana Stars have made an approach to sign striker Ibrahim Osman from Asante Kotoko SC.



The Dormaa based outfit has identified the young center forward as replacement for Yahaya Mohammed who is set to leave the club.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands the two-time Ghana champions have written to the Porcupine Warriors to ask about the availability of the striker.



Osman spent last season with King Faisal Babes where he had a very impressive campaign.



The 21-year-old scored 8 goals in 14 matches and also provided four assists in the process before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus.



Osman joined Asante Kotoko in December 2019 from second-tier side Asokwa Deportivo FC.

