Aduana Stars open talks with Yaw Acheampong over vacant coaching job

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars have reportedly opened talks with Yaw Acheampong to become their next coach ahead of the new season.



The two-time Ghana Premier League winners are currently without a substantive coach following the departure of Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin at the end of the season.



Fabin departed the fire boys to join Legon Cities after guiding the club to finish second last term.



However, Aduana Stars are busily working in a bid to land a new trainer before the commencement of the new campaign next month.



Earlier report suggested Aduana are close to appointing former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu for the vacant job.



But it is said the club has also engaged Yaw Acheampong, who has been unattached for a while to take over Aduana Stars. sources reveal the former Ghana international has been deemed as perfect tactician to lead the club ahead of the new campaign.



The former Medeama coach is expected to complete talks with Aduana Stars this week for the top role barring any last-minute change.