Aduana Stars need five new players to challenge for GPL title – Paa Kwesi Fabin

Paa Kwesi Fabin, the head coach of Aduana Stars

Paa Kwesi Fabin, the head coach of Aduana Stars has said that for his team to challenge for the 2021 Ghana Premier League title, they will need at least five new players.



The ‘Ogya Boys’ were one of the teams tipped to win the league with ace striker Yahaya Mohammed expected to lead the charge.



However, their start to the season has been an inconsistent one with Yahaya struggling with injuries.



Last week, the team managed a crucial 1-0 victory over Kumasi Asante Kotoko to jump into the top four of the league table.



Answering questions on if the victory makes his team title contenders, Paa Kwesi Fabin noted that his side is far from being genuine title chasers.



He stated that having lost some of their key players ahead of the season, they will need to beef up the squad if they are to challenge for the title.



“We need not less than five players to be considered contenders for the league. We need them and we have to buy them. We are now trying to find our feet but we need to reinforce the team to challenge for the title”, he said.



From the ten matches played so far, Aduana Stars are fourth with just two points between them and first-placed Karela United who have 18 points.



Matchday 11 of the league will see Fabin and his boys take on Ebusua Dwarfs at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.



