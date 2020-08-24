Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku eyes a move abroad

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku has set sights on securing a move to abroad as his contract with the Fire Boys is set to come to an end later this year.



The 27-year-old could end his six-year stay at Aduana Stars with his contract set to expire in December 2020.



He joined the two-time Ghana Premier League champions from second-tier club Bibiani Goldstars FC in 2014 after emerging as FA Cup top scorer.



Opoku has been a key performer for the 'Ogya' lads for the past seasons which landed him a three-year contract extension in 2017.



He featured 14 times for Aduana Stars in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic



In an interview with Kumasi based Hello FM, he said, “Many clubs have expressed interest in me, but my sight is on getting a foreign offer than local. Some clubs have contacted me but they want my contract to expire before we conclude everything”



Asked if he would fancy a move to Kotoko, he said, “Kotoko is a big club and everyone knows their pedigree in Ghana football. So it is the wish of every player to play for them, so why not” he added.





