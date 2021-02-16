Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Aduana Stars head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin leaves post

Aduana Stars head coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has left the club with immediate effect following the expiration of his contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Fabin's contract with the Dormaa Ahenkro based club elapsed on February 14, 2021, and has decided not to continue with the club.



The former Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak trainer did not turn up training on Monday as the club began preparations for the next league game.



Fabin took the decision to stay at Aduana since the club's management failed to get him new signings to augment the current squad.



The former Ghana U17 coach has been linked with a move to King Faisal Babes and the deal is expected to be sealed in the coming days.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands Aduana have contacted former coach Cioaba Aristica to take over from Fabin.



Fabin was named head coach of Aduana in February 2020 on a one-year contract.



