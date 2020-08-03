Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei eyes Black Stars call-up under CK Akonnor

Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars striker, Bright Adjei, has disclosed that he is not giving up hopes of getting into the Black Stars under new coach Charles Akonnor.



According to him, he is aiming to feature for the senior national team proper after representing the Black Stars B some time ago.



In an interview with Kumasi based Wontumi FM, he said, “It is the dream of any player to serve his nation and also an honour to serve your country. I have played for the U-23 and the local Black Stars so I think this is the time to play for the Black Stars”



“It is about time I work hard to get a call into the national team under CK Akonnor when football bounces back in the country. It is not over for me yet, all I have to do is to work hard and score the goals and I know if am able to do that I will be invited by Akonnor”



“I want to emphasized, when football returns, I will wear the Black Stars jersey,” he said.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.