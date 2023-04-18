Aduana Stars determined to secure victory against Asante Kotoko - Goalkeeper Joseph Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Aduana Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Addo has said that they are ready for their 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League match week 27 game against Asante Kotoko.



Asante Kotoko will host the Ghana Premier League leaders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 23, 2023.



Aduana Stars will need to avoid defeat to increase their points tally on the league table while Asante Kotoko will be hoping to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea on matchday 26.



Ahead of the game, Aduana Stars, goalkeeper Joseph Addo has said that they are going to Kumasi for the maximum points.



"What I will say is that it is between me and my defenders because we know ourselves for the past 2 to 3 years. So it is better that always I communicate with my defenders so I think that is what is helping us at the back. The understanding is there what I will say is that it is hard work because such a tough match goalkeeper you need to show up."



"The match against Great Olympics was a tough game because been sacked from Dormaa to this place it is a pitch for everyone. I told myself that if we able to win this match I have to show good performance so I thank almighty God that I was able to show a good performance. It is one after the other we have finish playing this one we have the three points so we go back and think about the other match.



"The only thing I will say is that our normal game the way we play here I am not the only one going to play against Kotoko it is a team so we go as a team we do our best there and make sure we go back to Dormaa with three points," he said on Peace FM quoted by Footballghana.



Aduana Stars are leading the table with 47 points while Kotoko occupy the 5th position with 39 points.



