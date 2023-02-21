Aduana Stars deserve the three points - Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic has praised their matchweek 18 league opponent Aduana Stars.



Slavko Matic added that the league leaders also deserve the three points they grabbed at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He also lamented his team's lack of aggression and taking of chances during the encounter.



The Phobians were beaten 2-0 by Aduana Stars on Sunday afternoon. Isaac Mintah scored twice for the visitors in the 48th and 64th minute.



“We didn’t play well we didn’t run we wasn’t aggressive all match opponent was aggressive more than us. Probably showing a moment more willing first half even we didn’t play well we had more shots at goal they had only one," Matic said.



"And you see why football is interesting sport in the world I spoke now with the players because if you don’t score we have two chances in the second half one and one with Suraj missed the ball and immediately opponent punish. Second goal very naïve it changes everything it change all the protection of the match you must make changes and immediately when I make changes we receive second goal after 10 seconds I think and everything changed,"



"You start to rush to push to make equal results and we had six to seven opportunities and again we didn’t score. Opponent had three shots scored two goals probably they deserve this three points and congratulations to Aduana,”