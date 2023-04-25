Aduana Stars coach question mindset of players after Kotoko defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Aduana Stars assistant coach, WO Tandoh has questioned the mentality of his players following their defeat to Asante Kotoko on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The two-time Ghana Premier League champions suffered another setback in their bid to win their title after losing 2-1 against Asante Kotoko on matchday 27 of the season.



Speaking about the game, WO Tandoh bemoaned their inability to win the game despite scoring the first goal through Isaac Mintah in the 25th minute.



"Our boys if any Aduana player hears this they shouldn't say that their coach is shaming them they are from nowhere. 30 players at Aduana those from nowhere are many we have 10 quality experienced in the league and 20 out of that."



"So it is normal under my boss we are grooming players to make Ghana football. Our boys it gets to a point they become complacent leading by 1-0 then they relax they know that everything is fine."



"It is the mindset of our players that when I am doing something and I lead I become complacent and take things easy and do what I can. Did you do what your leader told you to do? Did you do what the head coach told you to do?, " he told Happy FM as quoted by Footballghana.



Aduana Stars despite losing their matchday 27 game are first on the league table with 47 points while Asante Kotoko occupy the 5th position with 42 points.



