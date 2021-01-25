Soccer News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin reveals tactics deployed in victory over Asante Kotoko

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has revealed how his tactical ingenuity helped curb the threat of Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Poku as they stunned the Porcupine Warriors in Accra on Sunday.



The former Ghana U-17 gaffer came back to bite his former employers with Aduana Stars after Samuel Bioh's 73rd-minute goal handed the visitors all three points.



According to Paa Kwesi Fabin, all his boys had to do was to stop Kotoko from playing through the middle.



"I told you why we play five in the midfield... it's because their game is in the midfield, they swing passes and give a long one to Kwame Poku who has the speed to lash onto it and score. So we needed to deny the supply from midfield and we did exactly that,' he said in a post-match interview.



Aduana Stars are now two points behind leaders Karela United, but Fabin believes he needs a much stronger team to win the Ghana Premier League.



"Well we still need one, two or three boys to add to the team to make it to make it a formidable one so we are trying and we will see what happens," said the former Kotoko coach.



Aduana Stars are the last team to win the Ghana Premier League.