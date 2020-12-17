Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin cries out for reinforcements

Aduana Stars coach, Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin

Head Coach of Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has called out for reinforcement in his team especially the attacking department.



The Ogya Lads had failed to live up to their tag as a title contender since the league started until Wednesday when they handed Hearts of Oak a sound beating.



Before then, Aduana Stars had started the season in a disappointing manner. They had drawn 3 and lost one of their first 4 games; a situation that saw them occupy the bottom spots on the league log.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side put on a display as goals from captain Yahaya Mohammed and Prince Acquah sealed a 2 nil win over Hearts of Oak.



Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Coach Fabin has indicated that the win should be able to turn around their season. He has however pointed out that, the team needs to be beefed up if they are to consistently remain a side opponent should dread facing.



He believes his attack most importantly needs reinforcements so it reduces the workload on top marksman Yahaya Mohammed.



“We have a lot of positions that we need reinforcements. The management is aware, everybody is aware,” he said.



“So we’re managing this, so that when the window opens, then we’ll look around and see if we can get one or two players for the positions we really need especially the attack. When our talisman is not well.. You know he’s got a shoulder problem but we had to convince him to come and play for us,” Paa Kwesi Fabin indicated.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.