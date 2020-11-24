Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Aduana Stars coach Fabin admits they were lucky to draw against King Faisal

Aduana Stars coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has admitted they did not deserve to secure a point in their Ghana Premier League encounter against King Faisal.



Fabin said Aduana were second best against Babes and should have lost in Techiman.



Aduana took the lead through their talisman Yahaya Mohammed but Boateng Frimpong equalised for the home team as the game finished 1-1.



Fabin told reporters after the game that he was satisfied with the result because he thought they deserved to lose.



"King Faisal played really well and were the better side on the day. It is the reason I was very satisfied with the result though we were coming for maximum points," he said.



It was Aduana's first game of the season after their matchday encounter against Hearts of Oak got cancelled because of coronavirus.



Aduana host Bechem United in their next game.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.