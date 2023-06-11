Aduana Stars beat Bechem United to finish 2nd place on GPL table

Sports News of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana Stars defeated Bechem United at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday to finish second in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Ogya boys were in pole position to annex their third Ghana Premier League title but a dip in form in the course of the season derailed their title ambition hopes.



Prior to the final round games, Bechem United and Aduana Stars were 2nd and 3rd on the league standings with 54 and 52 points respectively.



Bechem United needed just a point to finish second but the two-time Ghana Premier League winners inflicted a 1-0 win to leapfrog them on the league log.



Despite creating goal scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net as the first half ended 0-0.



After the break, Aduana Stars lifted their performance to break the deadlock through Isaac Mintah.



With no additional goal, the Ogya boys cruised to a narrow win to merit the three maximum points at stake.



The win has propelled Aduana Stars to finish second with 55 points in the 2022/23 season whiles Bechem United placed second with 52 points.