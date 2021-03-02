Aduana Stars announce appointment of Asare Bediako as new head coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021
Source: Football Ghana
Aduana Stars have announced the appointment of Coach Asare Bediako as first-team head coach, footballghana.com can report.
The team in Dormaa has been without a coach since the end of last week after deciding not to extend the contract of Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin.
In a bid to replace the coach, the management of Aduana Stars has concluded talks with a new tactician.
The club has sealed a deal with former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Asare Bediako on a short-term contract that could be extended at the end of the 2020/2021 football season.
The former Unity FC coach has top-flight league experience having worked with Berekum Chelsea for a few years.
He is now taking charge of an Aduana Stars side that wants to turn around their season to win the Ghana Premier League title.