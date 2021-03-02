Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Aduana Stars announce appointment of Asare Bediako as new head coach

Asare Bediako is the new head coach for Aduana

Aduana Stars have announced the appointment of Coach Asare Bediako as first-team head coach, footballghana.com can report.



The team in Dormaa has been without a coach since the end of last week after deciding not to extend the contract of Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin.



In a bid to replace the coach, the management of Aduana Stars has concluded talks with a new tactician.



The club has sealed a deal with former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Asare Bediako on a short-term contract that could be extended at the end of the 2020/2021 football season.



The former Unity FC coach has top-flight league experience having worked with Berekum Chelsea for a few years.



He is now taking charge of an Aduana Stars side that wants to turn around their season to win the Ghana Premier League title.







