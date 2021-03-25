Aduana Stars annihilate Division II side Amasu FC 10-2 in friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Aduana Stars defeated Division Two side Amasu FC 10-2 at the Nana Agyemang Badu II on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 in a friendly.



Four players Bright Agyei, Ekow Nana, Sam Adams, and Benjamin Tweneboah scored a brace each.



Also, Nathan Kwasi and Emmanuel Osei Baffour scored one goal each to complete the drubbing exercise.



The Aduana players dedicated the mammoth win to head coach Asare Bediako who celebrated his birthday.



The Dormaa-based side are preparing for the re-start of the Ghana Premier League on 2 April, 2021.



Aduana Stars ended the first half of the season in 7th position of the league table with 24 points.



