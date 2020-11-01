Sports News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Aduana Stars' Elvis Opoku joins Legon Cities

Legon Cities have flexed their financial muscles on transfer deadline day with the acquisition of some marquee signings ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



They have completed the signing of Aduana Stars' combative midfielder, Elvis Opoku for the new season.



He brings to an end a memorable six-year stint with the Dormaa based side that earned him a Ghana Premier League title in 2017.



The former Opoku Ware School student has reportedly signed a two year deal with Legon Cities after passing a mandatory medical examination.



Opoku joined Aduana Stars from lower-tier side Bibiani Gold Stars in 2014 after a stellar performance in the FA Cup that year.



He has been integral to the fortunes of the Dormaa based side helping them to a league title and also playing in the CAF Champions league.



The player featured 14 times for Aduana Stars in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which was truncated due to COVID-19.

