Aduana Stars' Elvis Opoku joins Legon Cities

Sports News of Sunday, 1 November 2020
Source: Ghana Guardian
Legon Cities have flexed their financial muscles on transfer deadline day with the acquisition of some marquee signings ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.
They have completed the signing of Aduana Stars' combative midfielder, Elvis Opoku for the new season.
He brings to an end a memorable six-year stint with the Dormaa based side that earned him a Ghana Premier League title in 2017.
The former Opoku Ware School student has reportedly signed a two year deal with Legon Cities after passing a mandatory medical examination.
Opoku joined Aduana Stars from lower-tier side Bibiani Gold Stars in 2014 after a stellar performance in the FA Cup that year.
He has been integral to the fortunes of the Dormaa based side helping them to a league title and also playing in the CAF Champions league.
The player featured 14 times for Aduana Stars in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which was truncated due to COVID-19.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.