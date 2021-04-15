Aduana PRO commends GFA boss for historic visit to Bono, Ahafo regions

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Communications Director of Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars Evan Oppong has showered plaudits on the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku for the historic visit to the Bono and Ahafo Regions.



The GFA President and some members of the Executive Council are currently on a sensitization tour of the Bono and Ahafo Regions.



The Area has been a hot bed of fan violence and hooliganism with recent happenings in the National Division One League Zone 1 confirming the area as very volatile.



In recent months fans of Wamanafo Mighty Royals assaulted match officials in their match involving Boafoakwa Tano.



Another game involving Techiman City and Tamale City FC also ended abruptly due to fans abusing match officials.



The GFA President and his Executive Council have been embarking on a tour in the Bono and Ahafo Regions talking to stakeholders including supporters to and the tour landed the GFA President and his team at Aduana Stars where he charged the team to be at the fore front of the war against hooliganism and fan violence at the stadium.



Kurt Okraku and his entourage on Tuesday visited Aduana Stars at Dormaa where he held discussions with the club president, management and supporters of the club at different times.



According Evan Oppong, the GFA President's historic visit will go a long way in curb hooliganism in that enclave.



“I’m taking this opportunity to praise the GFA president for his historic visit to the Bono Ahafo Region.



“As Communications Director for Aduana Stars. I will say the visit is very laudable. It was a very nice delivery throughout his visit. I want to use this opportunity to commend him for this historic visit.



“His visit was to inquire as to what are the causes of the recent football violence in the Region.



“The clubs equally listed out their grievances to the president, it was very lively and I hope things will be normalized in the Region.



They have so far visited Ahafo Kenyase, Sunyani, Wamanafo, Berekum and Dormaa Ahenkro.



The team will head to Nkoranza, Techiman and Kintampo before moving up north to end the tour.