Adjumanikope wins 2021 Mcdan Ada Youth Soccer tournament

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Michael Kofi Oduro, Contributor

Adjumanikope have been crowned champions of the 2021 edition of the McDan Ada Youth tournament held at the La Town Park in Accra on March 13, 2021.



Putting up an impressive run, Adjumanikope beat Tamatoku 6-5 on penalties to earn the bragging right as the champions of Ada.



Among the participating teams were Sege, Tamatoku, Ada, Ada Foah, Goi, Big Ada, Kasseh, Toflokpo, Nakomkope and Adjumanikope.



The one day event was well patronised by community members around La with some sporting heroes also joining the fold.



Gracing the occasion as special Guests of Honour were Dr. McDan Mckorley and former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah.



Other ex-Black Stars players, Augustine Arhinful and Laryea Kingston as well as Daniel Coleman, CEO of Wembley Construction, all attended the community football gala event.



Addressing the media, the former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah highlighted the changing trends in Ghana football and encouraged players to patronize the use of Astroturfs.









“Coleman has done a very job in the production of all these astroturfs in Ghana and together with McDan, they are doing amazing things for the Ghanaian youth.



All around the world and Europe, many clubs play on Astroturfs and it is on these same pitches the Black Satellites played on and won the U20 AFCON in Mauritania.



Ever since I started playing on these type of pitches, I have never been injured again and so i think it is the best and it will help greatly in the development of Ghana football”.



Event host, McDan Mckorley thanked the patrons of Ada who were in attendance, urged the footballers who made the event a success to pursue good virtues as they play.