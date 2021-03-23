Adebayor is a deadly striker although he can't speak English - Former teammate

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian defender, Frank Assinki has described Nigerian attacker, Victorian Adebayor as a deadly goal poacher who is capable of scoring goals despite his English language limitations.



The former Inter Allies striker who can only express himself in French has proven to be a prolific goal scorer after netting 12 goals in 15 games in the season the Ghana Premier League was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Adebayor who left Inter Allies for FC Koge in the Danish League after the league was truncated has finally been transferred back to the Ghana Premier League but this time with Legon Cities.



Describing his former teammate in an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb on Sports Check, Frank Assinki explained that the Nigerian attacker was never restricted by his inability to express himself in English or any local language.



He also confirmed that his teammates got frustrated at times due to their inability to communicate with him.



“Adebayor is like give the ball to him and we all know him as a goal scorer so when we get the ball we try to give the ball to him because he is a goal scorer,” Assinki said.



The Ghana U-20 defender added, “Although he doesn’t talk and only speaks French, sometimes it’s difficult and we cannot communicate with him to go here or there, but we got used to it.”



Victorian Adebayor has joined Legon Cities on loan for the rest of the season.







Watch Sports Check below



