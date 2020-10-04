Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Adebayor completes move to Danish second tier side HB Køge

Adebayor scored 12 goals in 15 appearances for Inter Allies

Danish second division side HB Køge have completed the signing of Inter Allies prodigy Victorian Adebayor in the ongoing transfer window.



Adebayor penned a two-year deal with the club after undergoing a successful medical examination.



The Nigerian attacker scored 12 goals in 15 appearances for Inter Allies before the 2019/2020 season was abandoned following the outbreak of the coronovirus.



He becomes the fifth Inter Allies player to join Aurelijus Skarbalius’ outfit after Frank Assinki, Kwabena Kyeremateng, Abdul Nassiru and Nsungusi Effiong.



He has also netted 7 goals in 20 caps for the Niger national team.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.