Adebayor, Anane and Donkor named in Legon Cities squad for GPL second round

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

New signings Victorien Adebayor, Justice Anane and Prosper Donkor have been included in Legon Cities squad for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The Royals added the Nigerien forward to their squad as they strengthen the team ahead for the business end of the campaign.



Adebayor joins on loan from Danish side HB Koge for the rest of the season with an option to make it a permanent move.



Despite huge investments in Asamoah Gyan and other players, the club is yet to enjoy the benefits as they struggle to escape the relegation dog fight.



However, with new additions including former Berekum Chelsea midfielder Justice Anane and Prosper Donkor who is returning from Rwanda after a spell with Rayon Sports.



The Accra-based club is confident of a better second half of the season and hope to finish in a good position.



Coach Bashiru Hayford has submitted a strong list of 30 players for the second round.



Below are the registered Legon Cities players:



GK FATAU DAUDA 12

GK WINFRED HONU 1

GK SYLVESTER SACKEY 30

GK VINCENT ANANE 13

DF MICHAEL AMPADU 5

DF ROMEO OPPONG DANIEL 24

DF YUSIF FADILI 7 DF JUSTICE ANANE 34

DF NATHANIEL AKWAH 20

DF SULEMAN MOHAMMED 4

DF ISSAKA MOHAMMED 35

DF NICHOLAS MENSAH 6

DF VINCENT ADU GYAMFI 26

DF JOSEPH ADJEI 28

MF JONAH ATTUQUAYE 10

MF BABA MAHAMA 21

MF JOSEPH MIREKU 25

MF FRANCIS ADDO 17

MF PROSPER DONKOR 32

MF SHAMSU ALHASSAN 31

MF FOSTER ALI BRAIMAH 23

MF ELVIS OPOKU 14

MF JONAS ANAYA 19

MF MATTHEW ANIM CUDJOE 16

MF NASIRU MORO 27

FW ASAMOAH GYAN 3

FW HANS KWOFIE 39

FW RICHMOND ANTWI 33

FW ADEBAYOR ZAKARI VICTORIEN ADJE 37

FW CEPHAS DOKU 18