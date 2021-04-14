Add football clubs in Ghana to the NYA programme – Coach Ransford Kudjo pleads with govt

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku, Contributor

Ghanaian Coach, Ransford Kudjo has pleaded with the government to add football clubs to the National Youth Employment Program.



He made this plea during an interview with Newshuntermag.com’s Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku on Unlimited Chat with K.O.K.



Coach Ransford Kudjo stated that it will be prudent for the government to consider this decision since the people involved in football are predominantly youth.



The former Coach for B.A United Football Club stressed the roles that the government has to play to ensure the growth of Ghana football.



Citing the employment that football has created, the astute football manager urged the government to create an avenue for people to invest in football in the country.



He lamented that lack of sponsorship and inadequate facilities have been a huge challenge when it comes to managing football talents in the country.



Coach Ransford Kudjo called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the government to put pragmatic measures in place to ensure the growth and improvement of Ghana football.



Watch his full interview on Unlimited Chat With K.O.K below:



