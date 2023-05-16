Adapting to new roles will improve my career – Nathaniel Adjei

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Former Danbort FC defender, Nathaniel Adjei has disclosed that he is ready and willing to adapt to new roles with Hammarby to help improve his career with the Swedish outfit.



Adjei was promoted to the first team of Hammarby in July 2022 and inked down a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Bajens from Danbort FC, having spent the 2021 season loan with the feeder club, Hammarby TFF.



However, Adjei has been instrumental for his side, playing as a right-back in his last two games with a goal to his credit.



Speaking on how his new role and how integral part it will play for the side and his career, the former U-20 man said, “I played in the last game and felt good. There are certain circumstances where the team lacked some players in the defensive area so since I’m also a defender, I had to justify the faith the coach showed in me,” Adjei remarked on Hammarby TV.



“It’s been a good ride so far and I believe with hard work it will even be better. I’m open to playing different roles on the pitch. I believe it will benefit my development and allow me to showcase my talent in any club I find myself", he added.



Adjei has made eight appearances in all competitions for Hammarby and has scored one goal.



