Adam Kwarasey set to become next Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey could become the new goalkeeper's trainer of the senior national team, according to reports.



The 35-year-old, who called time on his career in 2020 after ending his three-year spell with Vlerenga, is set to replace Richard Kingson as the next goalkeeper's trainer.



As reported by GhanaWeb on Monday, March 13, 2023, Chris Hughton, who is the new Black Stars coach, is said to have made a few changes to the technical team, which could see a new goalkeepers' trainer and video analyst come in.



According to an undisclosed source, the new gaffer is willing to bring in a new video analyst as well as a goalkeeper's trainer.



This could see Richard Kingson, the current goalkeepers' trainer, and Awal Kamin, the video analyst, lose their jobs.



The Norwegian-based goalkeeper was Ghana’s first choice at the 2012 AFCON, as the Black Stars finished 4th in the tournament.



The goalkeepers were later chosen to be Ghana’s safest pair for the 2014 World Cup.



Kwarasey won two trophies each with Stromsgodset, Portland Timbers, and Rosenborg. He was awarded the Best Goalkeeper at Tippeligaen in 2013 and also earned the MLS Save of the Year in 2015.



Adam Larsen Kwarasey is currently the co-founder and sporting director of FC Oslo, a team based in Norway.



Ghana will face Angola in a doubleheader later this month in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



