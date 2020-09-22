Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Adam Kwarasey regrets playing for Ghana – Odartey Lamptey reveals

Former Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey

Former Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey regrets playing for Ghana, Odartey Lamptey, a former Ghana forward has disclosed.



Odartey Lamptey claims that Kwarasey rues the day he opted to play for Ghana instead of Norway.



He told Ahomka FM that Kwarasey is harbouring pains over the treatment Ghana handed him in his short stint as Black Stars goalie.



“I know where Kwarasey came from and all that. If Kwarasey decides to open his mouth and tell you what he went through… He regrets playing for Ghana”, Odartey said.



Odartey was discussing Ghana’s attempt to lure Brighton star Tariq Lamptey who is one of many young footballers the country is courting.



He disclosed that for those players to shun their countries and play for Ghana, some drastic changes ought to happen.



He said until the players are assured of their comfort during and after their footballing careers, they will ‘never’ pick’ Ghana ahead of those countries.



“These children monitor social media a lot so you can’t tell me he’ll let go the benefit he will enjoy from England and play for Ghana. I wish it will happen but I’m telling you point blank it will be very difficult for a player nurtured outside to play for Ghana”.





“It will never happen because they look at the benefit and consider what they’ll go through in Ghana and no one will choose what we go through. I may be wrong but there is no way we can convince these guys”.



Another player that Ghana was chasing was Anderlecht winger Jeremy Doku and Odartey has revealed why the youngster chose Belgium over Ghana.



“I went to Belgium and I met Doku and his parents and we had interactions. You could feel his parents didn’t want him to play for Ghana. If you look at the difficulties some players who switched nationality to Ghana …” he told Ahomka FM.

