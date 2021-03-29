Adam Kwarasey present as Ghana beat Sao Tome and Principe in AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey was at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the Black Stars as they defeated Sao Tome and Principe in 2021 AFCON qualifiers on Sunday.



The former number-one shot stopper for watched the Black Stars for the first time since retiring from the team in 2014.



Ghana beat Sao Tome 3-1 to end the qualifiers of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Nicholas Opoku, Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman goals were enough for the Black Stars to pick all points to top Group C.



Kwarasey made his international debut for Ghana on 2 September 2011 during the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland.



He capped 24 times before quitting the national team after losing his No.1 position after the opening Group match at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil.



The former Strømsgodset goalie later launched a foul-mouth tirade at then goalkeepers’ trainer Nassam Yakubu where he accused him of favouring Fatau Dauda.