Adam Kwarasey guides Gamle 0slo FK to qualify for Norway's third-division league

Ghanaian goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey guides his club, Gamle Oslo FK, to promotion to the third-division league in Norway.



Ghanaian goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey achieved a notable feat on Monday, October 31, 2023, when he guided his club, Gamle Oslo FK, to promotion to the third division league in Norway after a 5-0 win over Stovner.



Kwarasey, who is the owner and coach of Gamle Oslo FK, has been instrumental in the club's success.



He has led the club from the fifth division to the third division in just four seasons.



Kwarasey's success with Gamle Oslo FK is a testament to his hard work and dedication.



Kwarasey is remembered for his role in Ghana's squad at the 2014 World Cup.



