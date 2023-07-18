Adabraka Elders wins Betwinner Accra West District division 3 middle league final

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Betwinner Accra West District division three middle league came to a conclusion last Saturday as Adabraka Elders thrashed Abor Arsenal 4-0 in the final at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.



Adabraka Elders started from the front foot with two goals in the first half. Opponents Abor Arsena has no answers to the attacking threats as Elders doubled their lead.



Coach of Adarbraka Elders Richard Nai couldn’t hide his joy after the final whistle as his side earn promotion to the Division 2 league.



“I’m more than happy. In fact, I’m over the moon. This is our third attempt after failing on two occasions. Our ambition going into division to establish ourselves in the league. We will beef up the squad to strengthen some key areas of our game”



Captain of the club Charles Nii Lante reiterated the point about staying in division 2.



“We have a very good coach who has license A, so I believe next season we can even qualify for the middle league in division 2. We have a very young squad”



Former GFA Vice President Fred Papoe presented the trophy to the winning team and expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the two clubs.



“It was an interesting game. We saw very young and raw talent displaying their skills and showing commitment on the field. Congratulations to Adabraka Elders for emerging as champions and better luck to Abor Arsenal, they put up a good fight. Overall I will say the district football association has done very well, it’s been a very wonderful competition right from the word go and the fans were great”



“There is no question about the future of Ghana football. I was really impressed. Right from the first minute, the kind of talent and skills the boys were exhibiting was extremely excellent. It is a challenge to those of us in sports administration and management to nature these talents and make sure they pass through the mill to the level that we want.”



Chairman of the Accra west district football association Farouk Zakari praised his team and the sponsor for the support.



“ I will like to thank my executive committee members for a successful tournament and most importantly our sponsor the title Betwinner for the financial support. Without We can not do this” We cannot do it alone, so I will urge companies to invest in grass root football. In the future, some of these players could play for the Black Stars.”



Title sponsor of the middle league Betwinner had lots of prizes for fans who took part in their lucky dip draw. Fans won prizes such as mobile phones, fans, kettles, flat-screen television and other merchandise.



The Betwinner Accra West District division three middle league is a four-day tournament that featured clubs such as Sea Eagles, Taking Over FC Kengid, King Legends, KM Sporting, and Accra Rockets.



Emmanuel Anabah was top-scoring in the division with 20 goals.