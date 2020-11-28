Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Acquah, Tetteh impress as Yeni Malatyaspor secure late draw against Gazientep

Ghanaian duo Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh impressed as Yeni Malatyaspor twice came from behind to draw at Gazientep.



Acquah and Tetteh lasted the entire duration as Malatyaspor fought hard to secure a point after a 2-2 draw at the Gazientep Stadyumu.



Former Everton forward Kevin Mirallas put the home side in front after 19 minutes but Yeni leveled four minutes after the breakthrough Adam Beyuk.



Gaziantep shot into the lead again through Jean-Arnel Kana-Biyik in the 75th minute.



But the resilient Yeni Malatyaspor grabbed an equalizer late in injury time when Jetmir Topalli scored in the 95th minute.



Acquah was in superb form in the heart of midfielder even though he was cautioned in the 51st minute, three minutes after Gazientep's Oguz Ceylan was red-carded.



