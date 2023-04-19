Achraf Hakimi's wife shares cryptic post on social media amid divorce saga

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Hiba Abouk, the wife of Moroccan defender, Achraf Hakimi has posted a message that many believe to be a reaction to viral reports of her husband not having any assets in his name.



Hiba Abouk who has been married to Achraf Hakimi since 2020 has two boys with the Paris Saint. She filed for divorce in March 2023 around the same time her husband was accused of rape by a French lady.



The 36-year-old Spanish actress reportedly demanded half of Hakimi's properties but she was supposedly informed by the Court that her millionaire husband owns nothing because all his properties have been registered in his mother's name.



While football fans and interested parties wait for the official confirmation of this issue, she has made a cryptic post on Instagram which has piqued the interest of many.



"Remember, you can't control everything in life, but you can control how you react to it. Let go of the need for perfection, embrace the beauty of the present moment, and trust that the universe has your back," Hiba Abouk posted on her Instagram story as quoted by the Spanish news site marca.com.



