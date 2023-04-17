Achraf Hakimi responds to Salis Abdul Samed’s apology after nasty tackle

Sports News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Paris Saint Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has wished Ghana’s Salis Abdul Samed well after red card incident RC Lens clash.



The Black Stars player received his first-ever marching orders after just 19 minutes as Len succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to PSG on Saturday evening in Ligue 1.



RC Lens, who had a bright start to the game, suffered a setback when their dependable holding midfielder was given a straight red card for a nasty tackle on Achraf Hakimi.



After the game, the Ghana international took to social media and apologized to Hakimi, saying he didn’t have any bad intentions of hurting the player.



“Very sad to have abandoned the team in this way. I apologize to those I disappointed and to @AchrafHakimi. I had no bad intentions and I really regret, I apologize to all Lensois ????????” he tweeted.



Responding to Salis apology, the Moroccan international wished him well for the rest of the season.



“These are things that happen in football. Good luck for the rest of the season!” he tweeted as sighted by Footballghana.com.



With only 10 players left on the field, RC Lens failed to match the attacking prowess of Parisians.



Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with a well-placed shot, followed by Vitinha's powerful strike for the second goal. Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined for the third goal, which was finished off brilliantly by the Argentine.



Lens managed to score a consolation goal in the second half, but the outcome could have been different had they played with 11 men, as they were the better side until Salis' rightful dismissal.



Salis, who has been an impressive player for Lens, would be disappointed that his mistake let his team down, as a win would have put them only three points behind the reigning champions.