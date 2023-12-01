Ace sports journalist Sheikh Tophic Sienu bags masters degree from AUCC

Sports News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: thezongomail.com

Ace sports journalist Sheikh Tophic Sienu has graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Communication Studies from the African University College of Communications (AUCC), bringing lots of pride and felicitations to the Zongos.



The graduation ceremony held on Saturday, November 25th, in Accra saw hundreds of students from across AUCC decorated in their gowns and caps stepping forward to receive their master’s certificates, while Top officials from AUCC as well as guests cheered on the graduates during the ceremony.



After the colourful ceremony, Sheikh Tophic took to his Facebook page to announce his academic success, as he was showered with loads of congratulatory messages from colleagues, friends, and family.



“MA in Communication Studies. Alhamdulillah,” he said.



He was joined by his wife at the graduation grounds to celebrate the success of a man whose experience as a communicator and knowledge of sports have made him a role model across the Zongos.



Sheikh Tophic, a senior sports analyst and editor of FootballMadeInGhana.com, obtained his Master’s degree after two years of study at AUCC. His research focused on the use of information technology for news gathering and production.



Outside of his academics, Sheikh Tophic Sienu is an acclaimed journalist covering football in Ghana and across the world. He has years of experience reporting on the Ghana Premier League, African Cup of Nations tournaments, and FIFA World Cup games.



In the sports realm, Sienu holds a Level 1 Football Data and Video Analysis certificate from Ghana Football and a Sports Management certificate from Sports Management World Wide (SMWW) in the USA. He is also a licenced soccer agent.



With over a decade of sports journalism experience, Sienu has become one of the most prominent figures covering football in Ghana. He started radio with Garden City Radio in Kumasi in 2008, moving to various stations like Dess FM Sports and Alpha Radio over the years. While working as a broadcaster, Sheikh Tophic was also operating his own blog, sportsinnow.blogspot.com, established in 2012, and writing occasionally for the Graphic Sports newspaper.



He has worked with several major online portals and is currently the editor for footballmadeinghana.com. Sienu is a football pundit providing analysis on local and international matches on various TV channels.



Born in Ashanti Bekwai, Sienu is a product of Wesley High Secondary School, Bekwai, where he obtained his SSCE certificate. He later trained as a teacher at Wesley College of Education before obtaining his first degree in educational psychology and later in communication Studies.



The father of two, also taught at Al Azhariya SHS in 2007, while establishing himself in sports writing, in a period he worked as a soccer scout for Aspire Africa Football Dreams, Qatar, a career that ended in 2012.